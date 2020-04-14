Critical Review: MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) versus Customers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CUBI)

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Customers Bancorp has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Customers Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A $15.39 million N/A N/A Customers Bancorp $544.68 million 0.66 $79.33 million $2.25 5.05

Customers Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Profitability

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Customers Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A N/A Customers Bancorp 14.56% 10.35% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Customers Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Customers Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MALAGA FINL COR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Customers Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Customers Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 128.67%. Given Customers Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Customers Bancorp is more favorable than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Summary

Customers Bancorp beats MALAGA FINL COR/SH on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MALAGA FINL COR/SH Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers real estate loans comprising residential, construction, commercial, and apartment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. Further, it provides U.S. savings bond redemption, coupon redemption, wire and telephone transfer, online and mobile banking, bill payer, e-statement, direct deposits, and ATM and VISA debit cards, as well as safe deposit boxes, notary, medallion signature guarantee, trust deed note collection, night depository, bank by mail, and photocopying services. As of April 17, 2018, the company operated six offices in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial lending services; small business administration loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; commercial loans to mortgage companies; equipment financing services; and home equity and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers private banking services; mobile phone banking, Internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, courier, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and positive pay services; and cash management services, such as account reconciliation, collections, and sweep accounts. It operates 13 full-service branches, as well as limited purpose offices in Boston, Massachusetts; Providence, Rhode Island; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Manhattan and Melville, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington D.C.; and Chicago, Illinois. Customers Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

