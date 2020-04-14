Critical Review: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Phoenix Tree and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cardlytics 0 4 4 0 2.50

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 136.84%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $55.86, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics -8.15% -19.49% -10.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Cardlytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.54 N/A N/A N/A Cardlytics $210.43 million 5.04 -$17.14 million ($0.75) -61.88

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardlytics.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Cardlytics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.