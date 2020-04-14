Critical Comparison: ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.84% 18.75% 7.42% Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ON Semiconductor and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 9 1 2.53 Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.92%. Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.50%. Given ON Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ON Semiconductor is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Power Integrations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 1.08 $211.70 million $1.49 9.79 Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.79 $193.47 million $1.78 54.06

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Power Integrations. ON Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Power Integrations on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference. The Analog Solutions Group segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, and logic application specific integrated circuits and standard products, as well as power solutions for various end-users in the automotive, consumer, computing, industrial, communications, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. It also provides trusted foundry and design for government customers; and manufacturing services, as well as integrated passive devices product technology. The Intelligent Sensing Group segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors and charge-coupled device image sensors, as well as proximity sensors, image signal processors, single photon detectors, and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, consumer, wireless, medical, and aerospace/defense markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

