Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.47

Shares of Crescita Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CTX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 43710 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm has a market cap of $11.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile (TSE:CTX)

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products for the treatment and care of skin conditions, diseases, and their symptoms in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It owns various proprietary drug delivery platforms, including DuraPeel and MMPE that support the development of patented formulations, which facilitate the delivery of active drugs into or through the skin.

