Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund alerts:

Shares of CIK stock opened at $2.61 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

In other Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 42,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $98,808.31.

Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.