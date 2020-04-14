CREDIT (CREDIT) Market Cap Hits $78,596.72

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last week, CREDIT has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $78,596.72 and $10,780.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

