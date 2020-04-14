Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on May 5th

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 78.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn ($0.82) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -634.1%.

Shares of CBRL opened at $87.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.00. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.40.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,239.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

