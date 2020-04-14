CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 724 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 6.6% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,539. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.