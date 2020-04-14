CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,676,808. The stock has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

