CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,592,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,957,000 after purchasing an additional 202,929 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,616,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,171,000 after acquiring an additional 185,378 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,079,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,920,000 after acquiring an additional 39,354 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,065,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,105,000 after acquiring an additional 122,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,044,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after acquiring an additional 90,743 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.87. 709,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,369. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $62.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

