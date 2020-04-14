CRA Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,757,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.61. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

