CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,555,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,040,000. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $2,714,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 161,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

Shares of XEL stock traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,124. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

