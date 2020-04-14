CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Charter Equity raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 354,286 shares of company stock worth $99,772,075. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $7.71 on Tuesday, hitting $267.63. 2,305,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,326. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.56. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.