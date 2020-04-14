CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 14,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,737,000 after buying an additional 233,871 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Intel by 6.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. FIX increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.28.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.66. The company had a trading volume of 25,598,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,253,536. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 73,853 shares of company stock worth $4,327,846 in the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

