CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after acquiring an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.62. 1,499,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,061. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

