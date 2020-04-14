CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 8,219.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,809,000 after buying an additional 712,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 839,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,658,000 after buying an additional 604,449 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after acquiring an additional 567,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 659,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,361,000 after acquiring an additional 462,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

IP stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,685. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. International Paper Co has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $47.93.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

In other International Paper news, VP Vincent P. Bonnot purchased 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

