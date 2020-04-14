CRA Financial Services LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.14. 16,720,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,781,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.