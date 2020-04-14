CRA Financial Services LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VB. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 260.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 260.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 28,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 20,301 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period.

VB traded up $2.75 on Tuesday, reaching $125.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,563,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

