CRA Financial Services LLC Has $306,000 Stock Holdings in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $11,502,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJI traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 493,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 105.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

