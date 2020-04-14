CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after purchasing an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after purchasing an additional 303,516 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after buying an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $239.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,343,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,737,511. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.52 and its 200 day moving average is $268.72. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.6018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

