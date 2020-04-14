CRA Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.0% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,127,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,280,000 after buying an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.25.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.78. 16,742,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,512. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

