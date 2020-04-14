CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.57. 2,251,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,018. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.