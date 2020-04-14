CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,903 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:OCFC traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,660. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.07.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on OCFC shares. BidaskClub downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In related news, Director William D. Moss sold 6,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $155,508.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $41,960.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,730 shares of company stock worth $956,612 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.