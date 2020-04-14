CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.46.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $16.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $413.55. 11,553,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,817,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.69. The stock has a market cap of $181.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

