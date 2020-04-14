CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after buying an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after buying an additional 1,938,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.12. 8,520,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,298,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $57.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

