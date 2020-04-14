CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 268 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $54.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,265.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,148,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,508. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The company has a market capitalization of $858.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,214.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.62.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,488.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

