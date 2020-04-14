Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKL. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JKL traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $92.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,321. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $145.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

