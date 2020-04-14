Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,947 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,736,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.36. 81,686 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average is $113.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

