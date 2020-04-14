Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after acquiring an additional 398,482 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,471,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $12,778,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.59. 514,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,679. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.09.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.