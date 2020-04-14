Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 11,675 iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,164,000. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,919,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 61,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IBDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 307,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.88. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $25.55.

