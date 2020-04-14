Courage Miller Partners LLC Purchases 249 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.52. 37,632,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,339,645. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

