Courage Miller Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned about 1.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.67. The stock had a trading volume of 134,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,854. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.03.

