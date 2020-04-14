Courage Miller Partners LLC Makes New $5.96 Million Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 281,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 293,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 16,346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 414,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 153,143 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 354,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,653. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39.

