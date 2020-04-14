Courage Miller Partners LLC Invests $5.99 Million in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,000. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.7% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 956.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

BSCL stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,139. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

