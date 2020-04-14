Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $716,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,248,000 after purchasing an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,142,000. Matrix Trust Co increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 320,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 108,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 79,252 shares during the period.

JKF stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.49. 10,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,095. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average is $109.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8882 per share. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

