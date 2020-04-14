Courage Miller Partners LLC Has $643,000 Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. 55I LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 179,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,524 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $266,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.51. 566,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $59.25.

