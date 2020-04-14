Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Courage Miller Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,982 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 129,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 28,853 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 44,580 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDN traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,909. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

