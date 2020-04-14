Courage Miller Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG)

Courage Miller Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.80% of iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

ISHG traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,718. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

