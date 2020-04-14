Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 411 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHV. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.89. 3,846,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,306. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.62. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

