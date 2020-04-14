Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 243 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. 3,207,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,138. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.