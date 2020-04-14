Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 221 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,888,000 after purchasing an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,357,000 after buying an additional 204,534 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,018. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.15. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.