Courage Miller Partners LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 229,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,649,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,357,000 after purchasing an additional 201,862 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,081,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.67. 417,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,752. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $34.77 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

