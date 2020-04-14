Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,156,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,813,000 after purchasing an additional 428,955 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 590,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 284,598 shares during the last quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 305,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 281,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 329,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,334. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.88. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.