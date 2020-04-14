County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Get County Bancorp alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ICBK. DA Davidson lowered County Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded County Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Hovde Group upgraded County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded County Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

County Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.93. County Bancorp has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $27.98.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 20.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

In other news, Director Jacob Eisen acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,960.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary J. Ziegelbauer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $302,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,035,512.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 56.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 362.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 32,271 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 17,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of County Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on County Bancorp (ICBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.