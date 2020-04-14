Cougar Global Investments Ltd Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cougar Global Investments Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.4% of Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cougar Global Investments Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $203.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,690,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,753,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.89. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $237.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.