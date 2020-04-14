Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,084.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236,695 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $69,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $357,569,000 after purchasing an additional 273,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,235,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Costco Wholesale to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.67.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $299.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,277. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

