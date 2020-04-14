Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,148.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $14.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.14. 4,258,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.05 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $132.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

