Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

CRVS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $8.10.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

