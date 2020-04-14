Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cortexyme Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on providing disease-modifying therapeutics to treat Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases. The company’s drug candidate consists of COR388 which is in clinical stage. Cortexyme Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Cortexyme alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Cortexyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.59. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts forecast that Cortexyme will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cortexyme by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 50,336 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Cortexyme by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,778,000 after buying an additional 75,525 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cortexyme by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 572,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,945 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cortexyme (CRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cortexyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cortexyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.