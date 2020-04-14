Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Lifted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 885,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 4.8% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $18,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 850,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.69. 298,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,151,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. TheStreet cut shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

